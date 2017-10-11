Pennsylvania Sues Over New Trump Birth-Control Rules

Filed Under: Josh Shapiro

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is suing President Donald Trump over his decision to let more employers claiming religious or moral objections opt-out of providing no-cost birth control to women.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the lawsuit Wednesday, saying the new rules are breaking the law and undermining women’s health.

‘Supervolcano’ Under Yellowstone May Have Planet-Killing Potential

Trump’s policy is designed to roll back parts of former President Barack Obama’s health care law, which required that most companies cover birth control as preventive care for women, at no additional cost.

Other Democratic-leaning states, including Washington, Massachusetts and California, have already sued, as has the American Civil Liberties Union.

JetBlue Drops Tickets As Low As $31 For One-Day Flash Sale

Shapiro says the rules violate the Fifth Amendment because they pertain to women and not men and the First Amendment, by putting employers’ religious beliefs over the constitutional rights of women.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch