Milwaukee Man Accused Of Selling Marijuana On Facebook Live

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee prosecutors say a 20-year-old man used Facebook Live to arrange marijuana sales.

Charging documents from the Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office released Wednesday say Jeffery S. Kirk interacted with people on Facebook Live and told them to call his cell phone while taking marijuana orders. Police say Kirk told detectives during his arrest last week that he is the man seen in the 40-minute video from Sept. 10, but that the marijuana investigators found in his home was for personal use.

Kirk faces four charges of marijuana manufacturing and distribution and four weapons charges. He is free on $7,500 bail and is under electronic monitoring.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

