Future In Question After Crushing Defeat For USA Soccer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All that was needed was a win or tie to send the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team to the World Cup. Instead, it was what some, possibly many, consider the worst loss in the team’s history, a 2-1 defeat Tuesday night to Trinidad and Tobago in a qualifying match.

It’s a big setback for American soccer and it leaves a lot of questions about the future.

Like many USA soccer fans, Union goalkeeper John McCarthy was glued to his TV for the game against Trinidad and Tobago.

“It just didn’t look like the same team that was in previous games, that played in the qualifier where they dominated some games,” he said.

The loss, paired with wins by Honduras and Panama, sent the Americans packing and ruined their chances at playing for the most prized trophy in the sport.

“I couldn’t imagine what those guys are going through because I knew what I was going through watching the game,” McCarthy said. “I feel bad for them.”

McCarthy expects major changes going forward.

“Players, personnel and staff,” he said. “I don’t know when it’s going to happen. I don’t know who’s going to be in and who’s going to be out.”

It’ll take a little while for the program to get over this one.