Future In Question After Crushing Defeat For USA Soccer

By Mike Dougherty
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Mike Dougherty, Philadelphia Union

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All that was needed was a win or tie to send the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team to the World Cup. Instead, it was what some, possibly many, consider the worst loss in the team’s history, a 2-1 defeat Tuesday night to Trinidad and Tobago in a qualifying match.

It’s a big setback for American soccer and it leaves a lot of questions about the future.

Like many USA soccer fans, Union goalkeeper John McCarthy was glued to his TV for the game against Trinidad and Tobago.

“It just didn’t look like the same team that was in previous games, that played in the qualifier where they dominated some games,” he said.

img 2276 Future In Question After Crushing Defeat For USA Soccer

(credit: Mike Dougherty)

The loss, paired with wins by Honduras and Panama, sent the Americans packing and ruined their chances at playing for the most prized trophy in the sport.

“I couldn’t imagine what those guys are going through because I knew what I was going through watching the game,” McCarthy said. “I feel bad for them.”

McCarthy expects major changes going forward.

“Players, personnel and staff,” he said. “I don’t know when it’s going to happen. I don’t know who’s going to be in and who’s going to be out.”

It’ll take a little while for the program to get over this one.

More from Mike Dougherty
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch