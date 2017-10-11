Police Searching For Gunman Who Robbed Mini-Market

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a gunman involved in a terrifying armed robbery in West Philadelphia.

The suspect was caught on camera holding up the Felton Mini-Market near 62nd Street and Lansdowne Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Police are searching for the gunman who robbed the Felton Mini-Market. (credit: CBS3)

The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the 41-year-old employee.

Police said he got away with about $200.

If you recognize the gunman, please call police.

