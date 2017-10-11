Philadelphia Opens Center To Help Hurricane Maria Victims

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– While relief collections continue, Philadelphia opened a center to help those displaced from Puerto Rico by Hurricane Maria.

The city isn’t sure how many people displaced by Maria are in Philadelphia. But Emergency Management Commissioner Dan Bradley says those who are can register at the new center at 167 Allegheny Avenue, Suite 200 in the Fairhill section for individual FEMA aid and more.

“Everything from medication retrieval and replacement to school enrollment, if folks are going to be here for a while,” said Bradley.

Meantime, in a warehouse, at I and Erie, filled with food and bottled water, Latino leaders said donations are still desperately needed.

“We have folks sending stuff from as far away as Lancaster. I just got off the phone with Kennett Square. This is really a ‘all hands on deck’ situation,” said Councilwoman Maria Quinones-Sanchez. “One of the most important things that we’ve learned is that we need monetary contributions.”

Concilio executive director Adonis Banegas joined in presenting a check to the Salvation Army.

“In a little over three weeks, this committee, Unidos Pa’ PR, and all of its partners have been able to accumulate over $120,000,” said Banegas.

The services center will be open weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.