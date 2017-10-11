NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Bucs’ McCoy: Will Be ‘An Uproar’ If Players Are Forced To Stand For Anthem

Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter on Tuesday to all teams. It was originally interpreted as Goodell wanting players to stand for the anthem.

“I don’t think guys are gonna like it,” McCoy said on Adam Schefter’s Know Them From Adam podcast via ESPN.com, when asked about the possible reaction from players if they are forced to stand for the anthem.

“I think it’s gonna be an uproar if that is to happen because you’re basically taking away a constitutional right to freedom of speech. If guys wanna have a, I guess you would call it a peaceful protest, I don’t think it’s right to take that away.”

President Trump, who previously said NFL owners should “fire” players who do not stand during the anthem, tweeted this in response to Goodell’s letter.

However, later on Wednesday, the NFL clarified Goodell’s position saying, “Commentary this morning about the Commissioner’s position on the Anthem is not accurate.” The NFL says these issues will be discussed at the owners meeting next week.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, along with teammates Torrey Smith and Chris Long, has been at the forefront of dealing with social and racial injustices. Jenkins has been raising his fist during the anthem since last season.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch