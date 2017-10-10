SEPTA Caters To Commuters With Plan To ‘Upgrade Suburban Station’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the early part of next year, you may see an increase in places to eat and shop at Suburban Station.
It’s been about 15-years since suburban station’s concourse got significant improvement work done.
Its hoped 35 local and nation businesses will occupy the space next year with a focus on food to meet the needs of the nearly 100,000 people going through the transportation hub each day.
“They are looking for shopping and places to eat pretty much at either the start or at the end of their travels,” said Jeff Knueppel, SEPTA’s general manager.
“We have an agent called Athenian-Razak and they’re working on a whole plan to really upgrade suburban station,” he said. “And it’s an aggressive plan but I think it will benefit all of our commuters and people in general just in that region”
The new name will be the Station Shops at Suburban.