Philly Among 2017’s Best ‘Foodie Cities’ In America

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s love for food is nothing new, but the city is now recognized as one the ‘Best Foodies Cities In America’ for 2017. The findings were based on affordability, diversity, accessibility and quality across 182 cities- including the 150 most populous cities in the U.S. The folks at WalletHub say they evaluated those dimensions looking at things like the cost of groceries, sales tax, restaurant meal costs, restaurants per capita, food trucks per capita and more. Ice cream shops, craft breweries, and farmers markets also contributed to the rankings.
The ranking comes in the same year a Philly Chef was named Best In America and a restaurant in the city was nominated for 3 James Beard Awards.