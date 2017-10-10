PA Gives Recognition To One Of Philadelphia’s Historic Hospitals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A marker recognizing the history of one of Philadelphia’s oldest medical institutions is being unveiled Wednesday.
What we know as Einstein Medical Center began as The Jewish Hospital in 1866.
It was founded to provide care that Orthodox Jews were unable to get at other hospitals, says historian Celeste Morello.
“They had to abide by the strict rules of eating Kosher foods, which they didn’t get in Christian hospitals. And when a Jew died they had different preparations made for the burial, which Christian hospitals could not give them,” Morello said.
The hospital was renamed Albert Einstein Medical Center, with the blessing of the famed physicist, in 1952. Today it’s getting its own historical marker.
Morello, who submitted the application to the state Historical and Museum Commission, has secured more than 40 markers around the city.