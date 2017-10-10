Marine Mammal Stranding Center Investigates Dolphins Washing Ashore On NJ Beaches

BRIGANTINE N.J. (CBS)-  Two days, two towns, two dolphins washed up on NJ beaches. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is looking in to why the animals are popping up on the coastline this week.

Sunday a dolphin washed up on Sea Isle’s beach with numerous shark bites on his body and died in the surf shortly after coming ashore:

Monday afternoon a bottlenose dolphin washed up in Sea Bright  and is now being tested at their facility:

 

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says wind does play a factor on carcass washing ashore and they are doing lab tests on the animals to determine exact cause of death for each.  Anyone who sees a whale, dolphin, sea turtle or seal sighting or stranding is asked to call 609-266-0538.

