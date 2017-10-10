WATCH LIVE: Former VP Joe Biden Announces Partnership Between Beau Biden Foundation & Doylestown Health

Sen. Coons Voices Concern With Trump’s Threat To Decertify Iran Nuclear Deal

By Mark Abrams
DELAWARE (CBS) — Delaware Senator Chris Coons is registering concern with the trump administration signalling it is prepared to decertify u-s participation in the Iran nuclear deal.

Speaking by way of a conference call with reporters, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, says reports that Trump’s threatened move telegraphs a bad message to our allies and adversaries.

“I see this as a moment of great risk because the president’s step assuming he does go ahead as has been reported and decertify will be misunderstood as leaving the JCPOA,” Coons said.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was negotiated by the United States, Russia, China and European allies with Iran to ensure that nation’s nuclear program would be for peaceful purposes.

Coons says it’s his understanding that the Trump administration will tell Congress it doesn’t believe Iran is complying with the terms and sets into motion a 60-day period of debate on sanctions.

He says the so-called Iranian violations irritating Trump are non-nuclear.

Coons believes they can be dealt with through different channels, an addendum to the nuke deal, and a separate group of sanctions.

