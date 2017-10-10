Watch The Emotional Moment This 11-Year-Old Girl Learns She Has Been Adopted

Filed Under: Talkers

UTAH (CBS) –– The joyful embrace by a Utah sixth-grader is being watched all over the world, and that sixth-grader says that’s because it’s proof that dreams really can come true!

Watch as the school office manager, Miss Jackie tells 11-year-old Tannah Butterfield that her foster family has completed her permanent adoption.

“She just kept holding me tight, she kept holding me tighter and tighter,” said Miss Jackie.

It means Tannah now has her forever family, something Tannah has dreamed of for years.

“They are just caring, loving, they take really good care of me,” said Butterfield.  “My heart was so happy, it was like ‘ahhh!’ It was screaming.”

Tannah’s family is glad the moment was caught on the office camera.

Miss Jackie says it shows that no matter what else is happening in the world, there is joy that happens every day, too.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch