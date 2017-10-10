Freshman Quarterback Is Dismissed From Team After Kneeling During Anthem

READING, P.A. (CBS) — A football player at Division III Albright College in Reading has been dismissed from the team after taking a knee during the National Anthem on Saturday.

Before the game against Del Val, the Albright Lions decided as a team to both take a knee during the coin toss and to stand during the Star Spangled Banner as a sign of unity.

One player, 19-year-old Gyree Durante, went down on one knee during the National Anthem. According to school officials, the freshman quarterback didn’t tell anyone his plan to kneel.

In a statement, the school says Durante was dismissed for his decision to not support team unity.

A 24 player leadership council came up with the pregame routine as a way to find common ground and mutual respect on a team with so many different opinions.

School officials say Durante remains enrolled as a business major. He did not respond to requests for comment.

  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    October 10, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    We need to see more of this.

