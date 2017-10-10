California Wildfire Destroying Livelihood Of Delaware County Native

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the deadly wildfires in California is destroying the livelihood of a Delaware County native.
Michael Scorsone moved to Sonoma County 17 years ago to open a vineyard – Emmitt-Scorsone Wines.
He told Eyewitness News that flames have torched some of the acres of land he owns.
“The air quality is horrible, you can’t really see much at all. It’s way worse than it was yesterday,” said Scorsone. “From what I’m hearing, there’s really no containment with the fires. The front line persons are really just trying to get people evacuated.”
Scorsone said this fire will have a big impact on the wine industry.
The wildfires have killed at least 15 people.