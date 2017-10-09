Zeoli Show Log 10.09.17

3:05 pm- The Trump administration released a list of hard-line immigration principles
3:20 pm- LA adopts Indigenous Peoples Day
3:40 pm- The Weinstein Company fired its co-founder Harvey Weinstein
4:03 pm-Vice President Mike Pence left a football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday after some players knelt during the National Anthem, saying he did not want to “dignify” the demonstration
4:20 pm- Casey Mattox, director of the Center for Academic Freedom with Alliance Defending Freedom joins Rich Zeoli
4:36 pm- ESPN suspends Jemele Hill over NFL tweets
5:05 pm- Bill Maher promoted claims that the purpose of the Second Amendment was to help keep the slave population under control, rather than to give the population a right to self-defense.
5:28 pm- Joy Behar mocked the Vice President for kowtowing to President Donald Trump — who claimed in a Tweet that he asked Pence to leave if anyone kneeled.
5:45 pm-Rich talks with Kayleigh McEnany, an American political commentator, writer and national Spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.