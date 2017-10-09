NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 10.09.17

By Rich Zeoli

3:05 pm- The Trump administration released a list of hard-line immigration principles

3:20 pm- LA adopts Indigenous Peoples Day

3:40 pm- The Weinstein Company fired its co-founder Harvey Weinstein

4:03 pm-Vice President Mike Pence left a football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday after some players knelt during the National Anthem, saying he did not want to “dignify” the demonstration

4:20 pm- Casey Mattox, director of the Center for Academic Freedom with Alliance Defending Freedom joins Rich Zeoli

4:36 pm- ESPN suspends Jemele Hill over NFL tweets

5:05 pm-  Bill Maher promoted claims that the purpose of the Second Amendment was to help keep the slave population under control, rather than to give the population a right to self-defense.

5:28 pm-  Joy Behar mocked the Vice President for kowtowing to President Donald Trump — who claimed in a Tweet that he asked Pence to leave if anyone kneeled.

5:45 pm-Rich talks with Kayleigh McEnany, an American political commentator, writer and national Spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

 

 

