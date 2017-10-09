Report: Joel Embiid, 76ers Agree To 5-Year, $148 Million Deal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — What if you were told a man who played just 31 NBA games in three years, signed a deal that would pay him almost $30 million per year?

According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowksi, the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have agreed to deal worth $148 million over five years.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has agreed to a five-year, $148 million designated rookie scale max extension, league sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 9, 2017

If Embiid meets the super max criteria over course of deal, he could earn as much as $178M. https://t.co/55eWZGis4I — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 9, 2017

Embiid can earn up to $178 million if he “meets the super max criteria” over the course of the deal, Wojnarowski added.

Embiid was just recently cleared for 5-on-5 drills and participated in a full practice with the Sixers for the first time Thursday.

The Sixers are hopeful Embiid will be in the lineup on opening night.

It was Embiid’s first full practice since having surgery March 24 for a meniscus tear in his left knee. He hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 27.

Embiid’s career has been riddled with injuries dating to his college days at Kansas and all three seasons with the Sixers. Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, missed his first two NBA seasons with injuries and played only 31 games last season. He averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds.

