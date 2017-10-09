3 On Your Side: Finding A Philly Dog Walker In Minutes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s happened to anyone who owns a dog– the worry that sets in when you realize your dog will be stuck home alone longer than expected. Now, there’s a new solution for that problem.

When Kevin McDonald worked outside of his home every day he relied on a dog walker for his Airedale Terrier, Shaggy.

For many dog owners, scheduled walks aren’t a big problem, but unexpected delays can be challenging.

Now there’s an app for that. It’s called Wag!

“It’s very convenient,” says McDonald. “With the tap of your finger you can get a walker for your pup in a matter of minutes.”

App founder Jonathan Viner says whether you request a walk on short notice, or schedule it in advance the flexible service offers something dogs always need.

“It’s very important that dogs get exercise every single day and that they’re not left inside the home for long hours without attention, the Wag gives much-needed relief,” said Viner.

The app lets you track where your dog is walking and where they conduct their business.

You also get a report card along with photos or videos from each walk.

To learn more CLICK HERE.