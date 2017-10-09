Giant Pumpkin Weighs In At More Than 1,500 Pounds

SPRINGFIELD, Miss. (CBS) — It wouldn’t be fall without a pumpkin weigh-off, and a huge pumpkin just shattered a record in the state of Missouri!
The winning pumpkin was revealed at the popular Pumpkin Daze Harvest Festival, near Springfield.
Dove Apologizes For Ad: We ‘Missed The Mark’ Representing Black Women
The pumpkin weighed in at over 1,500 pounds, that’s 300 more than the previous record holder.
“Too big to fit in the back of a truck,” said Pumpkin Daze President Cheri Hamilton. “We put the winning watermelon and the winning pumpkin on the back of a truck and the big pumpkin was too big to fit.”
A large watermelon also took home top prize.
One Comment