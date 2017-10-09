Giant Pumpkin Weighs In At More Than 1,500 Pounds

SPRINGFIELD, Miss. (CBS) — It wouldn’t be fall without a pumpkin weigh-off, and a huge pumpkin just shattered a record in the state of Missouri!

The winning pumpkin was revealed at the popular Pumpkin Daze Harvest Festival, near Springfield.

The pumpkin weighed in at over 1,500 pounds, that’s 300 more than the previous record holder.

“Too big to fit in the back of a truck,” said Pumpkin Daze President Cheri Hamilton. “We put the winning watermelon and the winning pumpkin on the back of a truck and the big pumpkin was too big to fit.”

A large watermelon also took home top prize.

