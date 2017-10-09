Eagles Studs And Duds: Week 5

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles won their third straight on Sunday, improving to 4-1, with a 34-7 win over the Cardinals.

There were a lot of good performance, so finding three duds is going to be tough. But let’s give it a try.

Duds

3. Zach Ertz

Ertz caught a touchdown, so it wasn’t a bad day for him. And he’s been the Eagles best pass catcher this season, without a doubt. But this was Ertz’s least efficient game. Ertz was targeted just 12 times, catching only 6 passes for 61 yards.

2. Corey Clement

Expectations were rising for the undrafted rookie running back. But in a game without Wendell Smallwood where the Eagles led the entire way and won easily, Clement received just seven carries and tallied only 17 yards (2.4 average). He did have a 22-yard catch, so it wasn’t all bad for Clement.

1. Alshon Jeffery

Jeffery was shut down by Patrick Peterson. Jeffery was targeted just four times, catching three balls for 31 yards. He now has just 20 catches for 246 yards and two scores through 5 games.

Studs

3. Malcolm Jenkins

Yet another solid game from Malcolm Jenkins, who received a grade of 83.5 per Pro Football Focus — 5th highest Eagle. Jenkins had four tackles and a pass deflection, slowing down the Cardinals’ top WR Larry Fitzgerald.

2. Nelson Agholor

Four catches on five targets. 93 yards, the most of his career in a single game. And that sassy touchdown.

1. Patrick Robinson

Robinson played 77-percent of the snaps, deflecting three balls. He continues to quietly put together a really strong season. Robinson received a PFF grade of 91.5, the best on the Eagles. In three straight weeks now, Robinson has been the Eagles’ highest or second highest graded player.