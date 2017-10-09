Bower Sisters Leading The Way For La Salle Women’s Soccer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The La Salle University women’s soccer team is enjoying an outstanding 2017 season.

After Sunday’s 6-2 win at UMass, the Explorers sit at 11-3-1 on the season and they are alone in first place in the Atlantic 10 with a perfect 6-0-0 conference mark.

Two big reasons for La Salle’s success are the Bower sisters – redshirt junior forward Madison and true junior forward Maci. The pair have combined to score 15 goals (Madison 8, Maci 7) with 10 assists.

“It’s been great,” Maci Bower tells KYW Newsradio. “Last season we struggled a little bit so now that we’re having a winning season, our chemistry’s great together, we’re all having fun. The coaches are happy with us. It’s great.”

The Bowers hail from the small town of Millville, Pennsylvania which is out in Columbia County.

“I chose La Salle first, obviously,” Madison tells KYW Newsradio. “And then I begged Maci to come to La Salle. Because coming from a small town to a big city, you just miss family and you’re like three hours from home. I wanted her here very badly.”

Safe to say the decision has worked out for all involved.

Now there is another Bower sister playing soccer in Philadelphia. Morgan, the youngest of the three, is a freshman forward at St. Joe’s who is having a fine year in her own right with five goals and two assists. Maci and Madison matched up with Morgan back on September 24th when the Explorers paid the Hawks a visit. Maci says it was the first time that the sister had actually been on opposite sides in a game.

“Even when Madi and I were younger, I always played above an age group to play with her and then Morgan would always play above an age group to play on my club team,” she says. “So literally we were always on the same team together, even in high school.”

So how was that experience?

“We both really wanted to win,” Maci says, “and then mid-game, me and Morgan kind of got into it a little bit . . . ”

And that made it necessary for the oldest sister to step in.

“I kind of like broke it up,” Madison says. “I was like ‘Yo, knock it off.’”

“She did,” Maci admits.

For the record, La Salle won 3-2 in overtime and, as is only fitting, all three sisters found the back of the net with Madison netting the game winner for the Explorers in overtime.

Madison provides another anecdote that kind of tells the story of when your sister is also your teammate.

“Maci scored a goal and right before she scored the goal, I told her, ‘Get on the highest defender. Do it,'” she says. “And she’s like, ‘No, don’t tell me what to do!’ Then she scores right away and I was like, ‘You want to tell me not to tell you what to do again?!?’”

You don’t have to be around Madison and Maci long to see the obvious bond they share and they don’t hesitate to talk about how special getting to play together is.

“Probably the best thing that’s ever happened in our lives, to play together and stuff,” Madison says.

“Yeah, it’s definitely special,” Maci adds. “It’s a great experience.”

The Bower sisters and the rest of the La Salle women’s soccer team returns to the pitch on Thursday for a road match with St. Bonaventure