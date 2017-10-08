The Eagles Look Among The NFC’s Best In 34-7 Blowout Over Arizona

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — Brandon Graham is in his eighth season as an Eagle. He’s been on some good teams here, and some not-so-good ones. There is one thing, however, that the Eagles’ energetic defensive end feels sets this team apart from the others.

“What I like about this team is how we handle ourselves through adversity and that’s really what dictates how your team is going to be,” Graham said. “We do a good job of not blaming anybody and doing a good job of finding a way to win the last couple of weeks. Right now, the focus of this team is greater than any other team than I’ve been on here—and I’m loving it. We just have to make sure we keep it up.”

If the Eagles can keep up with what they did on Sunday, when they did almost anything they wanted to do in devouring the visiting Arizona Cardinals, 34-7, at Lincoln Financial Field behind four touchdown passes by Carson Wentz to improve to 4-1, they’re going to be playing into January.

Wentz was 21 for 30 for 304 yards, with touchdown passes of 15, 11, 59 and 72 yards. So much for questions about Wentz’s ability to throw the long ball. What’s even more impressive is that the Eagles converted 9 of 14 third downs (64%). For the season, the Eagles are 39 of 73 on third down conversions.

“It was very frustrating while we were out there,” Arizona defensive end Frostee Rucker said. “But we were all playing and we have not looked at the film yet. I can’t tell what went down or what happened.”

The Eagles scored on their first three possessions. That was pretty much it—up 21-0 after one quarter.

“This game showed we can start fast and finish strong,” said Corey Clement, the former Glassboro star who rushed for 17 yards on 7 carries. “Everyone did their thing contributing. The Carolina Panthers are next up this Thursday. We have to be ready and I’m sure everyone is going to be locked into their assignments.

“We’re coming together stronger as the weeks come along. We’re not thinking two weeks ahead, three weeks ahead. We’re thinking of the next opponent, and that’s why I think everyone on this team is locked in. We take it one day at a time and one week at a time. Honestly, everyone is having fun. That’s why I’m making the most of my opportunities and making sure that I don’t take anything for granted,” Clement continued.

The Eagles find themselves in a nice situation, sitting atop the NFC East, and 2-0 within the division. But reality will arrive on Thursday, when the Eagles face a 4-1 Panthers team that is coming off of a 27-24 in Detroit. The Panthers fall under the genuine category of Super Bowl contending teams in the NFC.

Could the Eagles be that far behind?