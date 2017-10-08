South Jersey Unites To Help Puerto Rico

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — Many people in Camden County teamed up Sunday hoping to make a difference in the lives of residents of Puerto Rico still struggling to survive more than two weeks after the island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

Ronnie Sola is one of the dozens of volunteers who took to the streets of Camden with donation buckets as part of an ongoing effort to assist those affected by Hurricane Maria.

“We have family, we have friends that live there. This is just an awesome cause. We’re doing it for the people,” she said.

Camden City Council President Frank Moran organized the event.

“We have come together as a city, as a region, to raise and maximize as much money as we can, goods and supplies and food to ship to Puerto Rico,” he said.



Samuel Munoz and the Camden Fire Officers Union raised $6500 and collected nearly a tractor-trailer full of water, toiletries, and medical supplies to be sent to the island.

“A lot of the demographic within our department have direct impact to family members back in the island. It hits close to home, so we just want to do as much as we can to help the people of Puerto Rico out,” Munoz said.

Stephanie says it’s good to see the people of Camden unite for a good cause to help those in need.

“You don’t see race, you don’t see color, you don’t see any kind of discrimination, we’re just one. Everybody going and helping each other,” she said.

Councilman Moran says their goal is to raise $100,000.