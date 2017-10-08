New Philadelphia Halloween Attraction Highlights Pumpkins…Literally

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re not in the Halloween spirit quite yet, head on down to West Fairmount Park this month where a colorful, new attraction should change that quickly.

But as you walk around THE GLOW Philadelphia, expect to be dazzled, not startled.

“Not too many scares at all,” says creator Debbie Katz. “Guests are going to come through and see 5,000 hand-carved Jack O’Lanterns created into many different amazing scenes.”

Scenes ranging from Christmas to an under the sea world.

There’s individual pumpkin carvings with the faces of pop cultures biggest names. There’s also pumpkins combined together to form larger objects like a humongous skull and ferris wheel.

“You’re walking into a Jack O’Lantern wonderland like you’ve never seen before,” adds Katz.

But there was a dinosaur section that seems to be the most popular part of THE GLOW for many, including

“The Velociraptor dinosaur pumpkin was just so cool,” she tells KYW Newsradio.

Standing at 14 feet tall it’s hard not to be amazed at that. But something else caught 10-year-old Eric’s attention.

“I like the sport ones where they carved the Eagles and Phillies signs,” he says.

There was actually an entire Philadelphia section featuring Rocky, Ben Franklin and The Liberty Bell pumpkins.

You can experience THE GLOW Thursday through Sunday nights until Halloween. More information is available here.