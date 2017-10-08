Philadelphia Celebrates National Coming Out Day With Outfest

by Shara Dae Howard
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Outfest 2017 and the 27th celebration of National Coming Out Day.
“I get really excited because everybody is so happy and, why can’t the world just be like this all the time?” said attendee Megan James.
Outfest is the largest National Coming Out Day in the world, and Franny Price says the event is really a party with a purpose.
“Today is about visibility,” she said.
Amidst all the fun, there’s a reminder that the fight is ongoing. President Trump has begun rolling back Obama-era protection.
“It’s terrible, devastating, and really scary,” said Michelle Angelo.
“I think our goal now is that we just keep fighting the fight,” said Human Rights Campaign representative Liz Balcolm.
Outfest now attracts more than 40,000 people.