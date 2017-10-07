Section Of Broad Street Renamed After Former City Council President

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A section of Broad Street is honorably renamed after Philadelphia’s first female City Council President.
Former City Council President Anna Verna thought she was attending a surprise luncheon for someone else but instead, she was the one surprised with a street sign bearing her name.
Anna Cibotti Verna Way stretches along Broad between Wharton and Federal Streets.
“When I was going with my husband before we got married, he told me ‘I am going put you on Broadway.’ He didn’t tell me it was Broad Street!” Way joked after the reveal.
About 100 people turned out for the unveiling, including former State Senator Vincent Fumo, former Councilman Frank DiCicco, Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell, Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and Congressman Bob Brady.