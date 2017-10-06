Worker Dies After Accident At Manufacturing Facility In Fairless Hills

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (CBS) — A worker died from injuries suffered in an accident at a manufacturing facility in Fairless Hills on Friday afternoon.
The accident happened at 12:31 p.m. at Falls Manufacturing, Inc. Emergency crews transported the person to a local hospital, according to officials.
But an official statement released by U-Haul states that the worker died after he “suffered a serious injury.”
Police: Woman Killed, Teen Girl Injured In Double Shooting
“Earlier today one of our team members at falls manufacturing suffered a serious injury and was transported to the hospital, where he passed away. Our team is devastated. Our primary concern right now is the care and well-being of his family, as well as the well-being of our team, which is shaken, saddened and upset by the loss of one of our own. We are doing all that we can do to provide support for one another. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family during this trying time.”
No word yet on what caused the fatal accident.