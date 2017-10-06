Man Charged With Throwing Puppy Out Of Window

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A Trenton man is accused of throwing his 4-month-old puppy out of a third-floor window.

Investigators say 19-year-old Anthony Matlock threw the American Staffordshire terrier out the window during a fit of rage.

Complaint: Mother Fatally Burned 4-Year-Old Son In Bathtub 

The puppy, named Duchess, landed in a vacant property a few feet away.

Crews found the puppy severely injured and transported it to CARES Veterinary Hospital in Langhorne, Pa., where doctors were able to save the dog’s broken right leg with surgery.

Vegan Biz Owner Sorry For Post About Las Vegas ‘Meat Eaters’ 

Matlock fled the residence after throwing the puppy out of the window, according to police.

He has been charged with third degree animal cruelty and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 17.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Things To Do
Latest Videos
Best Bars In Philadelphia To Ring In 2017

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch