Man Charged With Throwing Puppy Out Of Window

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A Trenton man is accused of throwing his 4-month-old puppy out of a third-floor window.
Investigators say 19-year-old Anthony Matlock threw the American Staffordshire terrier out the window during a fit of rage.
The puppy, named Duchess, landed in a vacant property a few feet away.
Crews found the puppy severely injured and transported it to CARES Veterinary Hospital in Langhorne, Pa., where doctors were able to save the dog’s broken right leg with surgery.
Matlock fled the residence after throwing the puppy out of the window, according to police.
He has been charged with third degree animal cruelty and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 17.
