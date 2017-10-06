Police: Woman Shot In Neck And Back At Store In West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a woman was shot twice inside a store in the Mantua section of Philadelphia on Friday evening.
The shooting happened at 8:33 p.m. in the 3400 block of Fairmount Avenue.
Officials say a woman in her 50s was shot in once in the left side of her neck and once in the back. She was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Police say this may also be a robbery because money reported stolen from the cash register.
The investigation continues but no weapon was recovered and no arrest has been made.