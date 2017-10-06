Summer-Like Heat This Weekend, Keeping An Eye On Nate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cold front tried to make its way across the region on Thursday afternoon and it did manage to spawn a couple of rain showers here and there through the night but overall the front stayed just to the north of Philadelphia.

As our next weather maker worked in from the west it met up with the cold front from yesterday and forced it back to the north as a warm front allowing the Delaware Valley to sit in an area known as the “Warm Sector” and it will absolutely live up to its name this weekend. Temperatures will continue to rise for the next few days on the back of a strong southwesterly flow, pumping in warm and humid air from the Gulf region of the US.

Speaking of Tropical Storm Nate we are looking at our 14th named storm of the Atlantic season. Right now it continues to spiral off the coast of Central America as a weak Tropical Storm but we are expecting it to strengthen and possibly become a Hurricane before making a likely landfall along the Gulf Coast of the United States.

Right now the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows a potential landfall area from Southeast Louisiana to Southwest Alabama. While we always want to allow room for error, the hurricane forecast models or “spaghetti plots” show very good agreement on a landfall area very close to New Orleans. When it comes to a city like New Orleans it does not matter if the tropical system is a hurricane, tropical storm or anything else, we could see heavy rain and the potential for extreme flooding. We will continue to monitor the tropics and Nate, stay tuned to Eyewitness News for all updates.

Have a great weekend everyone and try to stay cool in the warm weather!