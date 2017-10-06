Man Accused Of Stealing $1.6 Million From Employer Via PayPal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former bookkeeper for a New Jersey cellular services company is accused of stealing about $1.6 million from his employer using a PayPal account.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Philadelphia says Peter Goodchild, of Philadelphia, faces charges of embezzlement as well as money laundering, identity theft and filing false income tax returns.

The indictment says Goodchild was working at QwikSource in Florsham Park when he set up a PayPal account in his employer’s name.

He’s accused of moving money from QwikSource’s bank account to the PayPal account, and then to one belonging to his girlfriend. The complaint alleges he then transferred the money into his own account during the course of the scheme, from 2010 to 2015.

It’s not clear if Goodchild has an attorney.

