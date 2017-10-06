Amtrak Unveils Next-Generation Train Sets To Replace Acela Express Current Trains

By John McDevitt
Filed Under: Amtrak

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Amtrak unveils the outside look of the new high-speed trains scheduled to operate on the Northeast corridor in 2021.

Twenty-eight next generation luxury high-speed trains are being built and will replace existing Acela Express equipment in 2021.

Standing in front of a large scale model project director Andrew Wood talks about the paint scheme on the exterior of the trains.

“Very patriotic don’t you think? Red, White and Blue. It has taken a lot of work,” said Wood. “We have looked at various alternatives and mixed all of these colors to make them work for us, that we think will be very striking. A very nice way that we picked out the different door colors so you will be able to see at a glance, which is the first class door. The first door is painted red. The business class door is painted silver.”

Amtrak says the new trains will provide more service, better amenities and a smoother ride.

