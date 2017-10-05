NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Woman Charged After Video Shows Her Stomping On Dog In Elevator

AVENTURA, Fla. (CBS) — A Florida woman is facing animal cruelty charges after a video allegedly shows her kicking and stomping on her dog in an apartment elevator.

It happened on Sept. 20 at the Artech Condominiums in Aventura.

Police tell CBS Miami that the apartment security first became aware of this incident when tenants complained about dog feces in the elevator.

Kids Who Play Video Games Are Faster Learners, Study Says

Artech contacted police after video showed a woman kicking her beige Yorkie-Shitzu mix.

According to CBS Miami, Keevanna Wilson, 24, was arrested last week by Aventura police on animal cruelty charges.

The dog was removed by Miami-Dade Animal Services Investigators and received medical treatment.

