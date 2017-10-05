Ryan: GOP Rep. Murphy Resigning After Reports Of Affair

Filed Under: Abortion, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) — GOP Rep. Tim Murphy of Pennsylvania, caught up in tawdry revelations of an extramarital affair, is resigning from Congress.

That’s the word from House Speaker Paul Ryan. Murphy, an anti-abortion lawmaker, allegedly urged his mistress to get an abortion when he thought she was pregnant.

Ryan says Murphy has sent him a letter announcing his resignation, effective Oct. 21.

Kids Who Play Video Games Are Faster Learners, Study Says

Ryan says the decision was Murphy’s but he supports “Murphy’s decision to move on to the next chapter of his life.”

Murphy is serving his eighth term representing a district in southwestern Pennsylvania, including parts of suburban Pittsburgh. The district is a safe Republican seat, with Republican Donald Trump beating Democrat Hillary Clinton by a margin of three-to-two in last November’s presidential election.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Things To Do
Guide To Jack Frost And Big Boulder Mountains
Best Bars In Philadelphia To Ring In 2017

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch