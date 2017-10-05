WHI Examines Use Of Hormone Treatments During Menopause

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross



By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is called the Women’s Health Initiative or WHI, and it is a major study in women’s health.

The WHI has had dramatic effects in the past 20 years with the research focusing on the use of hormones after menopause.

Five years after the study began the use of estrogen plus progestin was strongly discouraged at menopause because the WHI research showed an increased risk of breast cancer for those who used that combination.

In addition, the use of estrogen alone was stopped after seven years of study because of increased risk and stroke.

Now there is news that using these hormones at menopause may not have a dramatic effect on long-term mortality.

So, what should you do?

I will give the same advice I have given for the past fifteen years — when it comes to hormone use at menopause it is a personal conversation between you and your physician.