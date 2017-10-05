Acclaimed Sci-Fi Writer Nnedi Okorafor Lands Marvel Gig To Write Black Panther

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Nigerian-American science fiction and fantasy writer, Nnedi Okorafor, has announced that she will write a three-issue storyline of Black Panther for Marvel.

‘Black Panther: Long Live the King,’ is set to be released later this year on digital comic platform ComiXology.

The story by Okorafor will be set in the fantasy world of Wakanda and picks up from where American author Ta- Nehisi Coates left off in the previous series.

Okorafor has become something of a sci-fi sweetheart in recent months, gaining accolades and prominence in the largely white, male-dominated field.

Her 2010 fantasy novel, ‘Who Fears Death,’ has been optioned by HBO for a TV series executive produced by Game of Thrones creator George Martin.

She is also creating another Marvel comic series called ‘Blessing in Disguise,’ — which was inspired by the kidnapped Nigerian Chibok girls.

Okorafor recently gave a TED talk at Arusha, Tanzania and also won the 2016 Nebula Award and the 2016 Hugo Award for Best Novella for her novel, Binti.

However, being one of very few black women writing sci-fi, has not come without its share of issues.

The writer said she had received sexist trolling following her announcement on Twitter. .

However, Okorafor is taking the abuse in her stride and has issued a defiant message to the detractors: Bring them on!

