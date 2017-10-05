New Jersey Sues Painkiller Company, Calls Its Conduct ‘Evil’ In Lawsuit

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has joined with other states in suing an Arizona drug company behind a powerful opioid-fentanyl painkiller spray.

The suit alleges that Insys directed its sales force to have doctors prescribe Subsys for any type of chronic pain even though it was only approved for cancer patients who couldn’t benefit from other opioids.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino said that “the conduct alleged in our lawsuit is nothing short of evil.”

The company has previously said that the marketing of Subsys was appropriate.

The suit seeking financial damages says that Insys created false records to get insurers in the state to pay for prescriptions for people who didn’t need it.

Arizona sued the company in August, and Illinois reached a $4.5 million settlement with the company.

