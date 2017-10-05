NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Fatal Motorcycle Accident Shuts Down Schuylkill Expressway

Filed Under: accident, traffic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fatal accident has shut down the Schuylkill Expressway on Thursday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. when police say a motorcyclist lost control and crashed while traveling on eastbound on I-76.

Authorities say the man then went over the median and was struck by a vehicle heading in the westbound direction. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eastbound Montgomery Drive and Westbound Girard Ave. will be closed for the next several hours.

Police have not identified the driver at this time.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

