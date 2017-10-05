Experience Terror On Two Wheels In Philly Segway Ghost Tour

By John McDevitt
Filed Under: John McDevitt, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s something to get you in the spirit of Halloween: a unique ghost tour through some of the oldest parts of Philadelphia.

Its not just any ghost tour of Old City, this one you do by Segway.

You roll past cemeteries, an old prison, and other historic spots as the guide tells the eerie stories you hear through headsets.

Each tour has access to an electromagnetic field, or emf, detector, which could go off like when we passed the Powel House along Third near Spruce Streets.

“So what it’s supposed to do is kind of let us know whenever any activity is walking around, because we know that’s how spirits manifest,” explained tour guide Deshon Lloyd.

Those who believe in ghosts say the Powel House is haunted by a woman in a lavender dress.

“I don’t personally believe in them (ghosts), but now I don’t have an explanation. Maybe I have to rethink my answer,” said Shirlene Samuel from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The segway ghost tour starts off at dusk from the Independence Visitor’s Center everyday in October.

More from John McDevitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Things To Do
Guide To Jack Frost And Big Boulder Mountains
Best Bars In Philadelphia To Ring In 2017

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch