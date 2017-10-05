Experience Terror On Two Wheels In Philly Segway Ghost Tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s something to get you in the spirit of Halloween: a unique ghost tour through some of the oldest parts of Philadelphia.

Its not just any ghost tour of Old City, this one you do by Segway.

You roll past cemeteries, an old prison, and other historic spots as the guide tells the eerie stories you hear through headsets.

Each tour has access to an electromagnetic field, or emf, detector, which could go off like when we passed the Powel House along Third near Spruce Streets.

“So what it’s supposed to do is kind of let us know whenever any activity is walking around, because we know that’s how spirits manifest,” explained tour guide Deshon Lloyd.

Those who believe in ghosts say the Powel House is haunted by a woman in a lavender dress.

“I don’t personally believe in them (ghosts), but now I don’t have an explanation. Maybe I have to rethink my answer,” said Shirlene Samuel from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The segway ghost tour starts off at dusk from the Independence Visitor’s Center everyday in October.