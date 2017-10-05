Bensalem Police Seize $4 Million Worth Of Heroin

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A major seizure of heroin was announced Thursday afternoon in Bensalem, Bucks County.

Police stopped a Toyota Tacoma pickup last Friday evening, near I-95 and Street Road, because it was driving with illegally tinted windows. Fred Harran, director of the Bensalem police, says officers brought in a K-9 dog trained to sniff out narcotics.

“When the dog started making positive indication on the car, the driver of the vehicle took off running, the driver also had an ankle bracelet on. So in police work we call that a clue,” said Harran.

The driver, Edward Torres of Philadelphia, was on house arrest out of Camden on robbery and gun violations. Harran says officers found six kilos of heroin in a hidden compartment in the truck.

He says the stash has a street value of $4 million. A follow-up investigation at a residence uncovered $50,000 in cash. Torres and two other men are in the Bucks County Prison in lieu of $1 million bail each.