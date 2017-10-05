Health Officials Say It Could Be A Bad Flu Season

By Stephanie Stahl
Filed Under: Flu, Health

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In spite of the yearly recommendations, doctors say fewer than 50 percent of Americans get the annual flu shot, leading to more than nine million flu-related illnesses a year and 12,000 deaths.

Steven Alles, the Director of  Disease Control at the Philadelphia Department of Public Health got his flu shot and is urging everyone else to follow his lead.

“With influenza, it’s a disease that changes every year we have it every winter season and there are multiple strains that circulate every year,” said Alles.

CDC: 40 Percent Of US Cancer Cases Linked To Being Overweight

Health officials say this could be a bad flu season. Based on global tracking from Australia, their winter saw a significant influenza outbreak.

“They had a pretty bad flu year meaning there were just more cases of flu than they normally they see every year, about two times as many,” Alles said.

The flu not only brings misery, but it can be deadly, especially for the elderly, children and those with compromised immune systems.

“It’s important for those people to get vaccinated. A good vaccine causes an immune response so it primes your body to have a reaction to produce antibodies which are proteins that fight the virus when you do come into contact with it at a later date,” said Alles.

And no, contrary to popular legend, flu shots don’t give you the flu, but there can be a mild reaction like a slight fever or injection site soreness.

While doing a Facebook Live, CBS3’s Stephanie Stahl got the flu shot at the CBS3 Health Fair following the recommendation that everyone over the age of 6 months gets vaccinated.

Researchers: Dogs Able To Detect Cancers Through Smell

It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to kick in. While February is usually peak flu season, it can start in November, which is why now is the time to get a shot.

More from Stephanie Stahl
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Things To Do
Guide To Jack Frost And Big Boulder Mountains
Best Bars In Philadelphia To Ring In 2017

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch