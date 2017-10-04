Penn State: Fraternity Suspended After Drunk Underage Teen Found Unconscious

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Penn State has suspended Delta Tau Delta temporarily, after an underage student suspected of drinking there was found unconscious and hospitalized.

According to the Penn State’s spokeswoman Lisa Powers, the Office of Student Council suspension of the fraternity is due to pending an investigation into injuries suffered by the student who allegedly had been drinking alcohol at the fraternity on Sept. 28.

The 18-year-old male student was hospitalized after being found unconscious off-campus on Calder Way in State College Borough by borough police, according to Powers. The student is recovering.

“The potential involvement of Delta Tau Delta is very disturbing news, given all of the recent efforts and education that have gone into emphasizing student safety,” said Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs. “None of us can be tolerant of organizations or individuals who value access to alcohol above student welfare. We’ll see where our investigation of this incident leads.”

All Penn State frats are under a social ban in the wake of the death of student Timothy Piazza of New Jersey, who fell down the stairs at Beta Theta Pi in February after an alcohol-related hazing ritual.

On Aug. 21, Penn State instituted aggressive new measures to drive change within Greek-letter organizations, and compel the organizations to focus on student safety.

