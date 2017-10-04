National Taco Day Deals 2017

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s National Taco Day so let’s “taco” bout some deals and discounts being offered at local restaurants.
Taco Bell
Taco Bell is offering a special National Taco Day Gift Set with 4 different tacos for $5 on Wednesday, October 4. The tacos in the set include a Crunchy Taco, Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos, Cool Ranch® Doritos® Locos Tacos and a Fiery Doritos® Locos Tacos for $5. See more details on their website.
On The Border
Tacos are just 50 cents today. For locations, click here.
Celebrate #NationalTacoDay tomorrow with 50¢ tacos at your local On The Border! 🌮 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/In8j7q5EbK
— On The Border (@ontheborder) October 3, 2017
Qdoba
Earn 1,000 bonus points for any purchase on October 4 in celebration of national Taco Day. Click here to visit their website.
Hey, Champs! Earn 1,000 bonus points for any purchase on October 4 in celebration of #NationalTacoDay. pic.twitter.com/H7bmTjljrm
— Qdoba (@qdoba) October 2, 2017
California Tortilla
Buy one taco, get one free on Wednesday, October 4. There are locations in DE, NJ, and PA. Check out the location page for details.
#NationalTacoDay has arrived, and there’s tacos to be enjoyed. Score BOGO tacos in-store at your favorite Cal Tort! https://t.co/NUQNnUnitQ pic.twitter.com/GSswt4jmwQ
— California Tortilla (@caltort) October 4, 2017