National Taco Day Deals 2017

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s National Taco Day so let’s “taco” bout some deals and discounts being offered at local restaurants.

Taco Bell
Taco Bell is offering a special National Taco Day Gift Set with 4 different tacos for $5 on Wednesday, October 4. The tacos in the set include a Crunchy Taco, Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos, Cool Ranch® Doritos® Locos Tacos and a Fiery Doritos® Locos Tacos for $5. See more details on their website.

On The Border 
Tacos are just 50 cents today. For locations, click here.

Qdoba
Earn 1,000 bonus points for any purchase on October 4 in celebration of national Taco Day. Click here to visit their website.


California Tortilla
Buy one taco, get one free on Wednesday, October 4. There are locations in DE, NJ, and PA. Check out the location page for details.

 

 

