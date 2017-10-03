Witnesses Of Las Vegas Massacre Return Home To Philadelphia Area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– People from the Philadelphia area continue to return home from Las Vegas, some of them witnesses to the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The weight of the tragedy rested heavily on those coming home on American Airlines flight 403, two days after at least 59 people lost their lives and more than 500 were hurt at the hands of a lone gunman.

“Just feels like it’s a nightmare that never ends,” said Katie Fuhrmeister of Horsham. “You just don’t get the images and sounds out of your head.”

Fuhrmeister and her husband Bob were among the 22,000 people enjoying Jason Aldean’s set, which was the final performance of the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country music festival that had gone on without a hitch.

But just after 10 p.m. Sunday, gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, fired off round after round on the helpless crowd from high above on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay.

Bob made sure he and his wife stayed together as people began to run for cover.

“I held her hand the whole time, hopping over, hiding, just held hands and kept just all together going,” he said.

Though Katie sprained her ankle in the rush to get away, she knows she’s one of the lucky ones who got to come home.

“Not even going to complain about it,” she said. “People lost their lives and it’s not fair.”