Stubborn Summer Heat Returns This Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– As we progress through the first full week of the month of October, many of us start to look for signs of cooler temperatures and Fall conditions. For many this past weekend was the signal of the change in the seasons, as we were cool, calm, and clear most of both Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, it looks as though stubborn Summer like temperatures are going to raise their heads once again this week and we could even be in store for a dose of some 80s from time to time.

A large ridge of high pressure is building over the Eastern US while a potent cold front hangs out over the nations midsection. That cold front will start to slide closer to the east coast through the next few days but it will never quite push all the way through allowing the cooler air behind it to filter in.

What is going to happen instead is the strong southwest winds will push warm air into the region today and Wednesday allowing high temperatures to climb into the upper 70s and finally even close to if not into the low 80s on Thursday.

The front then as stated will park itself just north of the Delaware Valley, before lifting back to the north as a warm front for the end of the week. After the front pulls away from the region heading into the weekend, more strong southerly and southwesterly winds will push warm air back over the Philly area and temperatures this weekend are likely to be in the lower 80s, with a couple spotty rain showers thrown into the mix due to slightly higher humidity.

Now 80s are not uncommon in the month of October but it is also not always expected either. On average the last day that the Philly area sees a temperature 80 or higher is October 7th or this coming Saturday. We are going to be right in line with that average if the current forecast holds true. The latest we have seen temperatures in the 80s in Philly is early November. Let’s all hope we not experiencing that this year.

Finally for all of the astronomy buffs out there this is for you. The Harvest Moon is this week. The Harvest Moon is a full moon that is the closest to the Fall Equinox. It will happen this Thursday night into Friday morning. The reason it is called the Harvest Moon is because before the days of electricity, farmers could use the extra light form the large full moon to work the fields at night.

Have a great Tuesday everyone!