Report: United States Sees Increase In Suicide Attempts Among Adults

By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is distressing news in the Journal of the American Medical Association Psychiatry Edition.

According to the report there has been an overall increase in suicide attempts among adults in the United States. Perhaps even more alarming is the fact that it has disproportionately affected younger adults who have less formal education.

The group hit hardest are those with mood and anxiety disorders.

According to the article, one of the big problems in the United States is that mental health care is not easily accessible and it is often not paid for by insurance.

The truth of the matter is that if you are going to reduce the number of suicides in this country you need to have preventive care and anticipate problems before they occur.

Public health experts understand this and they’re doing all they can to try to encourage that we use the knowledge we have to anticipate issues provide early and effective treatment and cut the number of suicides down