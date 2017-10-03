13th Annual DesignPhiladelphia Festival Looks To Celebrate With Over 100 Events

By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An annual festival that celebrates design in Philadelphia is about to kick off.  It’s the 13th year for DesignPhiladelphia, and there are more than 100 events at various venues.

kickoff party image 13th Annual DesignPhiladelphia Festival Looks To Celebrate With Over 100 Events

Image Provided by: Design Philadelphia

The kickoff party is Wednesday, and the festival runs through Saturday October 14. It highlights the work of local designers, architects, and creative professionals.

“We are not Milan. We are not New York. Right. We don’t want to be,” said Rebecca Johnson the Executive Director of the Center for Architecture and Design.

“The design community here in Philly is really centered around our neighborhoods,” she said. “It’s creativity that is happening and the collaborations that are happening, in our creative work spaces. Whether you call yourself a maker or a designer, Philly is a great place to bring your business or start your business.”

Events include the Old City Design Crawl, and a talk by world renown designer Tyler Hays with main studio in Fishtown.

tyler portrait cloud shelf 13th Annual DesignPhiladelphia Festival Looks To Celebrate With Over 100 Events

Photo Provided By: Design Philadelphia

“He is the lead designer of his company BDDW and they make furniture,” she said.

You can find out more information on DesignPhiladelphia’s website.

