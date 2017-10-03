Best Places To Get Your Pumpkin Fix Philadelphia

By Allen Foster

As summer is gently ushered off by the first cool breeze of fall, thoughts turn to a palette of oranges and browns, bails of hay and stalks of corn, as well as sweaters, jackets, and boots. ‘Tis the season of the pumpkin! And whether you call it a fruit or a vegetable, there’s no denying that in recent years it has gone from being a trendy little spice to an ingredient that can be found in almost any recipe. If you’re looking to get your pumpkin fix this year, rejoice because you can find that distinctive flavor in a seemingly limitless variety of foods ranging from baked goods to beverages. Here are a few…

Yum Yum Bake Shops

500 W. Street Road

Warminster, PA 18974

(215) 441-4477

www.yumyumbakeshops.com

Yum Yum Bake Shops is an establishment that is consistently recognized as being the best in the area. The mom and pop shop was founded back in 1963 by Gilbert and Cecelia Conly who built an esteemed brand based on reputation, quality, and service. Over the years, the donut and coffee menu has expanded to include hot breakfast items, as well. But if you’re looking for that splendid splash of fall, you’ll find it in their scrumptious Glazed Pumpkin or Cinnamon Pumpkin donut. But be warned, once you’ve discovered the indulgent vice of gobbling up a Yum Yum donut, nothing else will ever satisfy you so completely!

The Frosted Fox

6511 Germantown Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19119

(267) 900-5453

www.frostedfoxcakeshop.com

Jennifer Low and Sean Williams met on the first day of school at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. The pair quickly became inseparable and eventually married. Their bakery, The Frosted Fox, was so named because both Jennifer and Sean agreed that the critter is smart, quick, and adorable. This time of year, you can find their delectable goodies infused with that de-vine flavor of pumpkin. Although the exquisitely designed Pumpkin Cupcakes are quite the treat, it’s the Pumpkin Cake with cinnamon cream cheese icing that will bring your taste buds to their knees in worship!

Chestnut Street Philly Bagels

1705 Chestnut St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 299-9920

www.chestnutbagels.com

Chestnut Street Philly Bagels represents five generations of fine-tuning a family recipe to perfection. The handcrafted dough rings first traveled from Brooklyn to Philadelphia in 1996, making their debut in the middle of a snow storm. The establishment features an expansive menu of classic offerings such as the White Fish Special along with specialty items that include a Nutella Banana Honey and The Godfather sandwich. However, when you get down to flavors, you guessed it, amidst the Cinnamon Sugar, Whole Wheat Everything, and the French Toast, there’s the hearty Pumpkin bagel! Now your talkin’ yum!

Manayunk Brewery and Restaurant

4120 Main St.

Philadelphia, PA 19127

(215) 482-8220

www.manayunkbrewery.com

With all this pumpkin muchin’ you’ll be doing as you eat your way in and around Philly, it would be prudent to make a stop at a place that let’s you splash your tummy with an intoxicating ale. Luckily for you, the Manayunk Brewery and Restaurant has just what you’re looking for. Their seasonal favorite, Yunkin’ Pumpkin, is brewed with real pumpkin. Go ahead, bring that glass close to your nose and catch that enticing aroma of nutmeg, allspice, cinnamon, and clove. Then, take a swig and enjoy a slice of pumpkin pie without all that unnecessary chewing!

Flying Monkey Bakery

51 N. 12th S.

Philadelphia PA 19107

(215) 928-0340

www.flyingmonkeyphilly.com

If you’ve got an intense hankering for the flavor of fall, then your best bet is to visit the goldmine of goodies at Elizabeth Halen’s Flying Monkey Bakery located in the historic Reading Terminal Market. We’re talking a savory bounty of deliciousness that includes her storied Pumpple Cake (one layer is vanilla cake with apple pie baked inside while the other is chocolate cake with pumpkin pie), Pumpkin Cream Pie (made with pumpkin pastry cream and bourbon maple whipped cream), Pumpkin Maple Pecan Hand Pie, Pumpkin Crumb Cake and a veritable cornucopia of Halen’s famous Pumpkin Whoopie Pies (Classic, Maple, Chocolate, Chai, Chocolate Chip, Pecan, Caramel, and Chocolate Dipped). Mercy!

