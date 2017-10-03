AG Shapiro, Lawmakers Propose Bills To Address Data Breaches

Filed Under: data breach, Equifax, Josh Shapiro

HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro Tuesday joined a bi-partisan group of lawmakers to announce consumer protection bills in the wake of the Equifax data breach.

One bill would require faster notification of consumers. Another bill would affect credit reporting agencies, requiring them to waive fees for freezing credit, and to provide three years of free credit reporting if they experience a data breach.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who joined the bills’ sponsors at a Tuesday morning Capitol press conference, says his investigation of the Equifax breach has made it apparent that state laws are lacking.

“I want to commend them for standing up in a bi-partisan way and taking immediate action in a way that will truly help the consumers here in Pennsylvania, he said. “I’ve called on the legislature to act and to take certain steps, and by virtue of these two bills that they’re talking about here today, that action is coming.”

Shapiro calls the Equifax case an “outrageous display of corporate malfeasance.”

