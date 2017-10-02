Local Men In Las Vegas Recount Moments Leading Up To Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men, with local roots, were in the middle of all the chaos in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Shawn Rawls, a Las Vegas resident who’s originally from Ocean County, New Jersey was in the front row at the concert, he tells our sister station WXTU. He says he ran off, helping others along the way, and it took a while to feel safe.

“Everywhere we went we felt like we were getting shot at. We heard that noise follow us. Everybody thought they were gonna die for 20 minutes.”

Around the same time, Center City attorney William Ciancaglini, who’s in Vegas for a friend’s birthday, was heading towards the Mandalay Bay area.

“I went from walking on the strip to, 10 seconds later, running from machine gun fire,” said Ciancaglini.

He says hundreds of people were making a mad dash in his direction so he turned around and ran back to his hotel. He has high praise for the officers who ran towards danger as he and others ran away.