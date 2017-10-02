Casino Stocks Fall After Las Vegas Mass Shooting

By Chris Isidore and Ivana Kottasova
LAS VEGAS (CNN) — Stocks of leading casino operators fell on Monday after the horrific shooting in Las Vegas.
PHOTOS: Terrifying Chaos Of Las Vegas Mass Shooting
The gunman fired on a crowd at an outdoor country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, killing at least 50 people, authorities said.
The stock of MGM Resorts International, which owns the hotel, was down 5 percent in pre-market trading. Shares of Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Corp. were down about 1 percent.
Police: Shooting On Las Vegas Strip Kills At Least 50, Wounds More Than 400
Casino stocks have performed well recently, helped by Macau, a region of China that is a growth center for the industry. Wynn is up 70 percent this year, and MGM had been up 13 percent before the attack. MGM revenue had been up 19 percent this year.
Las Vegas attracted a record 42.9 million visitors last year, according to the convention and visitors bureau, up 18 percent from the recession year of 2009. The city has been on track for slightly less than that this year.
Vegas has lost some business as gaming options have grown elsewhere in the country and world, but it has still enjoyed a solid recovery.
Stephen Paddock, Man Police Identified As Las Vegas Shooter
Unemployment in metro Las Vegas was 5.2 percent in August, above the national average but down a half-point from a year ago. Home prices, hit hard during the housing bust, have nearly doubled from five years ago, although they’re still far below their high during the housing boom.
The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.